Neo-Nazi bomb-maker 'not a threat', says judge

An accused neo-Nazi facing federal explosives charges — and who authorities say threatened in online chatrooms to kill people and blow up infrastructure — was granted a request for bond after a judge said he was not a threat to the community.

Brandon Russell, 22, allegedly stored bomb-making materials at his Florida apartment, where authorities said they also found white supremacist propaganda and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

After talking with police, Russell went to a gun shop and purchased two hunting rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

He was charged with possession of unregistered destructive devices and unlawful storage of explosive material.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas McCoun III ruled on Friday to grant bond for Russell.

“I am unable to conclude there is clear and convincing evidence that Defendant represents a threat to any other person and the community should he be released,” McCoun, a federal judge for the Middle District of Florida, wrote in his ruling.