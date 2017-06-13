Hadassah head: Hard to accept doctors abandoning kids

The director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, Professor Zeev Rothstein, spoke at a press conference Tuesday together with the new doctors at the Hemato-Oncology Unit. Rothstein asked to let them work and said that "we are doing the best we can to help the children." Rothstein criticized the doctors who had resigned over his policies, stating that "it is difficult to accept that doctors can abandon children."

The parents of children in the ward responded by calling on Sara Netanyahu, a child psychologist, to use her influence to find a solution for hundreds of children who are suffering from "government abuse." They added that Rothstein's words and those of the new doctors who arrived were "pathetic."