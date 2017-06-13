Hungarian govt. allocates 91b Euro for Europe Maccabiah

The Hungarian Government has allocated a sum of 91 billion Euro to serve Jewish sportsman from all over Europe who will come to participate in the "European Maccabiah" which will take place in Budapest in 2019.

The European Maccabiah takes place every four years, two years after the Israeli Maccabiah. The event is dubbed the "Jewish Olympics" because thousands of Jewish sportsmen from all over Europe take part in the event.

The previous Maccabiah took place in Berlin in 2015 in the Berlin Park stadium which hosted the 1936 World Olympics under the Nazi regime.

Estimates say that 3000 Jewish sportsmen will arrive at the Olympics from 40 different states.