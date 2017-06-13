Likud Youth:Mandelblit should stop harming Knesset work

The Likud Youth members responded to the Attorney General's criticism of initiatives to weaken the power of the Supreme Court.

The Likud Youth stated that "the present bill (preventing unconnected parties from submitting petitions to the Supreme Court) is not intended to harm the status of the Supreme Court but due to the intervention of the court in matters of legislation and policy, we believe that we must protect the separation of the authorities and recommend the Attorney General to stop harming the work of the Knesset and the government."