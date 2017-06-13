Minister Levin: Not enough construction, pace too slow

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin told Arutz Sheva that Israel is not responsible for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as MK Amir Peretz(Zionist Union) had claimed. Levin said that "Nobody is stopping them establish a power station for electricity. We are merely preventing the entry of materials which could be used for weapons."

Levin dismissed the reports that the Prime Minister was demanding to include in negotiations with Palestininans an agreement to let Jewish communities be under Palestinian rule. Levin said that " we don't think that Jews should live under Palestinian rule." and concluded that this was a tactical diplomatic statement but not a real opinion of the Prime Minister.

He also referred to building in Judea and Samaria and stated that due to bureaucratic reasons "there is not enough construction, the pace is too slow." Levin said construction should be increased beyond what was approved which does not cover demand.

