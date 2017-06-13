10 tons of meat destroyed in kashrut fraud case

The enforcement unit of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel's Kashrut Fraud department, in cooperation with the Food Service of the Jerusalem Health Bureau and representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture raided the Bissan Food Products Ltd. meat factory in Atarot and destroyed about 10 tons of poultry, poultry products and other meat this week.

The raid came after information was received about counterfeit kashrut at the factory. During the inspection, tens of thousands of fake kosher labels and certificates were seized. Poultry products from unknown sources were found to have been produced in poor sanitary conditions without meeting standards and without proper conditions.