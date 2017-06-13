Hungary hands over fugitive neo-Nazi to Germany

(AFP) - A German neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, arrested last month in Hungary after skipping his jail sentence, was handed over to German authorities on Tuesday at Budapest's main airport.

81-year-old Horst Mahler was a co-founder of the 1970s far-left Red Army Faction group who later swung to the far-right. He received two concurrent prison terms of five and six years in 2009 for disputing the Holocaust, which is a crime in Germany. Mahler was temporarily released in 2015 because of ill health and was due to continue serving his prison sentence on April 19 but failed to show up, according to German newspaper Taz.