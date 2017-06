Police are searching for the driver of a van which collided with a number of vehicles before injuring a taxi driver during what they suspect was “attempted murder” on Tuesday, close to the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Police spokesman Kjell Lindgren told the Associated Press that there was "nothing to indicate that this is a terrorist incident." Police say they found "nothing dangerous" in the van, which was abandoned a few hundred meters (yards) away from where it rammed the cab.