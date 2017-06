12:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Young woman found dead in Ramle house A 20-year-old woman's lifeless body was found around midday Tuesday at a house in Ramle. Signs of violence were found on her body. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs