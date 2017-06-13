MK: Government conflict-prevention policy not valid?

Member of Knesset Eyal Ben Reuven (Zionist Union), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has criticized the cabinet's decision this week to reduce the supply of electricity to Gaza. He said, "The government's policy is leading rapidly towards the next confrontation in Gaza. The humanitarian situation is extremely difficult. Reducing the amount of electricity transferred to the Strip at the demand of the [Palestinian] Authority, only makes it difficult for the 2 million poor people in the area.

Ben Reuven warned, "Instead of trying to balance the humanitarian situation in the region, the government's policy is causing an escalation and bringing the next confrontation to our doorstep."