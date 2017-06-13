$6 million to improve science education in Israel

(JTA) — Michigan's William Davidson Foundation will give $6 million over three years to improve science education in Israel through the use of technology. The iScience initiative will include online professional development for educators; video conferences with Weizmann Institute scientists, graduate students and alumni; and extracurricular apps, games and puzzles promoting science and math under the Weizmann Institute's William Davidson Institute of Science Education.

The initiative will also make high-quality science learning more accessible to students in Israel’s geographically removed and disadvantaged communities, such as the Arab and haredi Orthodox sectors, according to a news release.