If they try to close us we will petition the High Court

Walid al-Omri, Director of Al Jazeera in Israel has responded to reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is considering closing the station by saying, "If they try to stop our activity in Israel and close our office here, we will petition the Supreme Court of Justice."

Interviewed by Maariv Online, Al Omri, a veteran journalist with Israeli citizenship, said, "Now I hear that the Arab countries have closed our offices with them, so Israel will also close [us]. What do you mean? Part of the normalization with the Arab countries is that Israel will follow suit and close us? How can Israel continue to argue in the world that is part of democracy and universal dialogue if it behaves like a dark dictatorship?"