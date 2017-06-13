Highway 85 between the Rama and Sheva Junctions was blocked Tuesday morning due to an accident in which a motorcycle rider was seriously injured.
Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.
|
11:31
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17
Rte 85 blocked between Rama Junction and Sheva Junction
Highway 85 between the Rama and Sheva Junctions was blocked Tuesday morning due to an accident in which a motorcycle rider was seriously injured.
Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.
Last Briefs