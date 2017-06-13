Attorney General: Fortify the power of the High Court

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has expressed strong opposition to a bill on restricting petitions to the Supreme Court.
Mandelblit said, "The power of the Supreme Court should be fortified and I will do everything to protect it."
