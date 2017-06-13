11:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Attorney General: Fortify the power of the High Court Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has expressed strong opposition to a bill on restricting petitions to the Supreme Court. Mandelblit said, "The power of the Supreme Court should be fortified and I will do everything to protect it." ► ◄ Last Briefs