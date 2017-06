10:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Study finds 80% of Reform rabbis are Democrats Read more Yale study finds that a vast majority of Reform and Conservative rabbis in the United States affiliate as Democrats, while 40% of Orthodox rabbis do. ► ◄ Last Briefs