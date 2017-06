The Central District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court, charging Rabbi Yosef Elitzur of Yitzhar for incitement to violence following the publication of opinion articles on the Kol Hayehudi website.

The indictment was submitted with the approval of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, as required by law, in view of the nature of the offenses attributed to the rabbi and the aspect of freedom of speech.