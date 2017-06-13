Report: Hamas tried to prevent the arrival of Gaza aid

Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Falahi of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent on Monday accused Hamas of trying to obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to UAE media cited by Yediot Ahronot.

Delivering a lecture on the security challenges facing humanitarian activity, Al-Falahi said that when the aid arrived in Gaza via Red Crescent convoys through Sinai, Hamas operatives began to provoke Israeli planes from the place of distribution of the aid, in order for them to respond. He claimed that after humanitarian aid was distributed, a version was circulated that these were intelligence personnel and not aid convoys. Al-Falahi said that when the convoy returned from Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula (in the month of Ramadan), terrorist organizations began shooting at it, which required the intervention of the Egyptian army.