MK seeks urgent committee hearing on Gaza power cuts

Member of Knesset Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, is demanding that the committee hold an urgent discussion on reducing the supply of electricity in the Gaza Strip.

The candidate for leadership of the Labor party explained, "Israel is again being dragged, now by the Palestinian Authority, into an escalation in Gaza - endangering the peace and growth in the south - and breathing life into Hamas. I requested an urgent discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to understand what is behind this policy."