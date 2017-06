09:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Woman dies after being found unconscious in TA hotel A man and a woman were found unconscious Tuesday morning in a room of a Tel Aviv hotel. They were taken to Ichilov Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead by a Magen David Adom medical team. The man was admitted to the hospital in serious condition. The incident is under investigation. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs