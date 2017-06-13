Warren Buffett raising $200 million in Israel Bonds

(JTA) — Business magnate Warren Buffett is encouraging the purchase of Israel Bonds at private events in New York. Guests attending events with Buffett on Thursday have pledged to buy $1 million to $5 million in Israel Bonds in order to meet the American billionaire. Israel Bonds said that following Thursday, Buffett was expected to have helped bring in about $200 million in bonds investments.

Buffett, CEO of the American conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, hosted an event last November in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, that led to investments of $60 million in the Jewish state. Buffett also bought $5 million worth of Israel Bonds at the event. Israel Maimon, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, said Monday in a statement, “By supporting the Israel Bonds organization through these events and investing directly in Israel Bonds himself, Mr. Buffett is helping to ensure that the State of Israel will continue to prosper, and will continue to be a model of innovation and economic growth for decades to come.”