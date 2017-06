Is Housing Minister Yoav Galant from the Kulanu party in the process of moving to the Likud?

Kulanu Knesset-faction Chairman Roy Folkman told Israel Defense Forces Radio on Tuesday,"Things that have been said and published are indeed worrisome. I expect everyone to work in concert under their party [banner]." Affordable housing is one of the priorities of Kulanu Chairman Moshe Kahlon in his role as Finance Minister.