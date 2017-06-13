05:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17

Hamas religious leaders back Qaradawi

The Palestine Religious Scholars Association on Monday condemned Arab states for including Egyptian cleric and Muslim Brotherhood leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi on its blacklist of individuals and institutions that have financed terrorist organizations and received support from Qatar.

The blacklist was announced late last week, several days after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar due to its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Last Briefs