Khamenei: The United States created ISIS

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday said that the United States is responsible for the instability in the Middle East and claimed that it was responsible for the formation of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

"You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East...who created Islamic State? America ... America's claim of fighting against Islamic State is a lie," Khamenei said in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials, Reuters reported.