Sessions: Travel ban required for national security

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday night that President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on nationals from six majority-Muslim countries was necessary for national security.

"Recent attacks confirm that the threat to our nation is immediate and real. We must not place our nation at risk until we have the ability accurately and responsibly to vet those seeking entry here. This is not about religion; it is about national security," he stressed in a statement which he released hours after the California-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the temporary ban.