  Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17

Three EU countries say 'no' to Muslims

The European Union's executive will decide on Tuesday whether to launch legal cases against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic over their failure to take in Muslim asylum-seekers to relieve states on the front lines of the bloc's migration crisis, Reuters reports.

The European Commission would agree at a regular meeting to send so-called letters of formal notice to the three countries, the first step in the so-called “infringement procedures” the Commission can open against EU states for failing to meet their legal obligations.

