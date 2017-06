01:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Two-year-old hit by car in Baqa al-Gharbiyye A two-year-old girl was moderately injured after being hit by a car on Monday night. The girl was brought to a local clinic in the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, where Magen David Adom paramedics provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to the Tel Hashomer Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs