A 42-year-old man was shot on Monday night while in his car on Highway 25, between Nevatim and Be’er Sheva in southern Israel.
He was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police are investigating a suspected murder.
News BriefsSivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17
Man shot dead in south; Murder suspected
