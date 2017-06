Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Monday spoke of the decision to reduce the electricity supply to Gaza.

"At the moment there is no expected confrontation with Hamas in Gaza. They feel weak and know not to test us,” Erdan told Kol Barama radio.

"The decision made by the cabinet was a wise one. We could not delay payments to Abbas and decide who will get to the electricity. Legal sources explained in the cabinet that the move was illegal," he added.