23:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17

Two hikers rescued from Nahal Og

The Megilot rescue unit on Monday evening rescued two female hikers in their 20s who took a wrong turn while hiking in Nahal Og.

The hikers, who suffered mild dehydration, were treated by members of the unit and were then rescued safely.

