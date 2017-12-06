The Megilot rescue unit on Monday evening rescued two female hikers in their 20s who took a wrong turn while hiking in Nahal Og.
The hikers, who suffered mild dehydration, were treated by members of the unit and were then rescued safely.
|
23:14
Reported
News BriefsSivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
Two hikers rescued from Nahal Og
The Megilot rescue unit on Monday evening rescued two female hikers in their 20s who took a wrong turn while hiking in Nahal Og.
The hikers, who suffered mild dehydration, were treated by members of the unit and were then rescued safely.
Last Briefs