23:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Temperatures will rise to end the week it will be partly cloudy Monday night, followed by clear to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday. No significant change in temperature is expected through Wednesday, when it will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the north. The temperatures will rise to the seasonal average on Thursday, with more warming on Friday under fair skies. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 29Celsius/84Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 35C/95F, Golan Heights: 31/87,

Haifa: 26/78, Tel Aviv: 27/80, Be'er Sheva': 33/91,

Dead Sea: 36/96, Eilat: 38/100 ► ◄ Last Briefs