22:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 The goal: For everyone to tour Judea and Samaria with confidence Read more The regional defense officer for Judea and Samaria prepares for the transition between Ramadan and summer vacation: "The goal is for everyone to travel everywhere." ► ◄ Last Briefs