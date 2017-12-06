UN Secretary-General defends UNRWA

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "wishes to express his support for UNRWA and his admiration for the role it plays in delivering essential services and protecting the rights of millions of Palestine refugees across the Middle East," spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday , referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency. Haq said Guterres also "calls on all member states to continue their support to the agency in order for UNRWA to be in a position to fulfill impartially and efficiently its essential role."

Guterres's remarks came after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for UNRWA to be dismantled on Sunday, accusing it of incitement against the Jewish state.