EU against Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic on migration

The European Union's executive will decide on Tuesday to open legal cases against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for failing to take in asylum-seekers to relieve states on the front lines of the bloc's migration crisis, according to sources cited on Monday by Reuters.

Poland and Hungary have refused to take in a single person under a 2015 plan to relocate 160,000 asylum-seekers from Italy and Greece, which had been overwhelmed by mass influx of people from the Middle East and Africa. The Czech Republic initially took in 12 people from their assigned quota of 2,691, but said earlier this month it would take no more, citing security concerns.