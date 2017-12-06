Police are investigating the death of a woman about the age of 70, whose body was found in an apartment of a hostel in Kiryat Gat.
Officers responding to reports of the smell of gas leaking from the apartment found the body when they broke in.
News BriefsSivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
Woman found dead in Kiryat Gat apartment
