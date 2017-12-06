21:40
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17

Infiltrator found dead in a house in the coastal plain

An infiltrator about the age of 30 was found unconscious on Monday in a house in a coastal-plain community with an injury to his upper body.

A Magen David Adom medical crew pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are investigating.

