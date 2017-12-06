3 Bedouin arrested on suspicion of stealing produce

Three residents of the Bedouin community of Tel Sheva near Be'er Sheva' in their 20s and 30s were arrested Sunday night in the Sharsheret Forest in the south while traveling in a truck carrying about 60 watermelons, 40 melons and 20 kilograms of potatoes.

Asked about where the produce was from, one of the suspects said it was thrown on the side of the road and they picked some. He said a local worker drove by without saying anything so they thought it was okay to take the produce. Border Police believe it was stolen from local fields.