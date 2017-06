20:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 'No final status agreement soon - and not because of us' Read more Former Minister Moshe Ya'alon harshly criticizes the government, saying "The only ones who continued the Begin legacy in the government are me and his son." ► ◄ Last Briefs