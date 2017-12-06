Albert Einstein letters to go to auction next week

A collection of letters written by Albert Einstein is set to go to auction next week, according to the Associated Press. The letters, dated 1951 to 1954, were sent to quantum physicist David Bohm, a colleague who fled the United States for Brazil in 1951 after refusing to testify to the House Un-American Activities Committee about his links to the Communist Party.

The estate of Bohm's widow, a Jerusalem resident, put the documents on the block after she passed away last year. One of the yellowing pages opens at $8,000 and is expected to sell for at least twice that. In all, the collection is expected to fetch more than $20,000. The auction includes copies of other letters sent by Einstein.