19:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Ivanka Trump decries ‘viciousness’ of Washington Read more United States president's daughter praises his leadership during the recent trip to the Middle East and says she was "blindsided" by the ferocity of Washington, DC. ► ◄ Last Briefs