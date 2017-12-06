19:13
  Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17

11 suffer from smoke inhalation in Akko fire

11 people suffered lightly and one person moderately from smoke inhalation Monday evening, after a scooter went up in flames in the stairwell of a residential building in Akko.

The Magen David Adom emergency service treated the victims at the scene.

