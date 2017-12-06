18:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Hilik Bar new chair of Zionist Union Knesset faction Hilik Bar will become chairman of the Zionist Union Knesset faction next month. Bar succeeds fellow Labor Member of Knesset Merav Michaeli under a rotation scheme approved by the faction at the beginning of the Knesset term. ► ◄ Last Briefs