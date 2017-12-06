Likud haredim: Gafni cut off from haredi public

The Likud Haredi Task Force said on Monday that Member of Knesset Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) "is completely cut off from the haredi public."

Responding to the Finance Committe chairman's remarks at a Haaretz conference that he was a leftist and that the Arabs had preceded the Jews in the Land of Israel, the task force said, "When we warned on the eve of the elections that 'Gafni is left,' that is what we meant. The haredi public opposes the messianic fantasies of the left, and resolutely opposes the abandonment of parts of the land to the Palestinian murderers."