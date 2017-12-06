More judge candidates needed

Member of Knesset Nurit Koren (Likud), a member of the Committee for the Appointment of Judges, appealed to lawyers in Israel on Monday to submit their candidacy for judgeship in order to reduce the pressure from the judicial system.

Koren told Arutz Sheva there is a need for more positions, "so I call on attorneys working in labor law to present candidacy so that there will be more candidates for judgeship. The pressure on the Labor Court is high. It is very important that in the Southern District that they submit candidacy for the Eilat Court." She said the election of a judge to the National Labor Court was important.