The national police unit said on Monday that "a prima facie evidentiary infrastructure" has been formed against Chairman Ezra Gershi of the Emanuel local council, on suspicion of election bribery.

In the course of the investigation, a large number of people connected to the case were interrogated, some of them under warning of prosecution, including the head of the council. The investigation file will be transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office for review and decision in the next few days.