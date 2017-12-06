Earthquake alerts and easy rescue training in schools

Ahead of Tuesday's national earthquake drill in the public schools, the Education Ministry has announced that more than 2,300 educational institutions built before 1980 have installed earthquake warning systems, and in the coming year some 600 additional systems will be installed, with a total budget of NIS 12 million. The "independent seismic system" detects land fluctuations and vibrations originating from an earthquake, and outputs a signal to activate a voice signal by connecting to the school's loudspeaker or a visual signal - according to the needs of the school. In addition, 59 structures of educational institutions were strengthened, and another 200 institutions were in the process of strengthening.

In addition, in the next school year, all 10th graders throughout the country will undergo ten hours of training in easy rescue during an earthquake. The training will significantly increase the number of citizens who can assist in immediate rescue operations in local authorities, educational institutions, workplaces, and more.