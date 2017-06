16:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Netanyahu: National Law will pass in current Knesset session Read more Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu says his Likud party will the lead passage of the National Law during the summer session. He says the recently-passed transparency law against foreign funding of non-government organizations is not enough. ► ◄ Last Briefs