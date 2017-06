16:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Liberman: No more firing at the sand in Gaza Read more Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says the Israel Defense Forces will respond will full force to any provocation from Hamas terrorists in Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs