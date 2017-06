15:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Lapid: Next time, we need to hit Hamas hard and fast Slamming the Israeli government, Lapid says, "In between wars with Gaza, we need to create a different reality - and that's not happening." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs