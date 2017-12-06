Russian police arrested today opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the entrance to his house, according to his wife.
His arrest took place a short while before the start of a protest that he was to head in Moscow.
14:45
Reported
News BriefsSivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
Report in Russia: Opposition leader arrested
