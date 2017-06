10:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Liberman: Leaks from cabinet are dangerous phenomenon Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote this morning on Twitter that "The systematic leaks from the cabinet against IDF commanders is a destructive phenomenon and dangerous for national security. I again call for a periodic polygraph test for those participating in meetings." ► ◄ Last Briefs